ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Short Interest Down 26.1% in August

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 274,300 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the July 29th total of 371,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.1 days.

ATCO stock opened at $33.75 on Monday. ATCO has a 52 week low of $28.04 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.89.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ATCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

