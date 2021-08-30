Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Takes Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 46,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of iShares US Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 52.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2,957.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $732,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 98.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $107.17 on Monday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.33 and a 52-week high of $107.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.32.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

