Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,274 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEB. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,337.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $21.90 on Monday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.05.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.74%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

