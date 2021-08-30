Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 129,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Open Lending at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Open Lending by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPRO. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

In other news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $10,513,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,121,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending stock opened at $38.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.00 and a beta of 0.36. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.