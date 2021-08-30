Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $104.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.10. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.46.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

