Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 930,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,070,000 after purchasing an additional 51,068 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 840,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,109,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 744,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,562,000 after purchasing an additional 27,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total transaction of $1,154,256.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $1,364,630.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,720.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,929 shares of company stock worth $3,348,484. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARW opened at $122.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.43. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.24 and a 12-month high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

