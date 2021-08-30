Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,525 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $92,597,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in The Mosaic by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,915,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,784,000 after buying an additional 2,701,960 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in The Mosaic by 302.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,934,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,154,000 after buying an additional 1,453,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in The Mosaic by 210.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,705,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,896,000 after buying an additional 1,155,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $33,981,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.53.

The Mosaic stock opened at $32.65 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.