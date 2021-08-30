Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,371 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter worth $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 77.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROAD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Construction Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $504,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 46.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Construction Partners stock opened at $33.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 58.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.05. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $261.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.82 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

