Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.35

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.35 and last traded at $43.82, with a volume of 146973 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.14.

A number of analysts have commented on ASPN shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.81 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,569,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 249.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,626 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,834 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth approximately $3,882,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

