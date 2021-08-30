Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 284,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 582,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,614,000 after buying an additional 103,056 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASND opened at $154.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.10. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 9,108.77% and a negative return on equity of 53.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

