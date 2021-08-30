Asana (NYSE:ASAN) PT Raised to $90.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.29% from the stock’s previous close.

ASAN has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Asana from $50.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Asana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. FBN Securities started coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.

Asana stock opened at $77.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.29. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $80.74.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,271,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,557,432.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,940,000 shares of company stock worth $101,122,600 and sold 149,152 shares worth $9,191,328. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,002,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,310 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 179,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 59,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

