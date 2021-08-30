Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Acquired by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,584,000 after buying an additional 532,677 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,056,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,816,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,251,000 after purchasing an additional 104,546 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,106,000 after purchasing an additional 21,207 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 930,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,070,000 after purchasing an additional 51,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $1,364,630.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,720.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $483,858.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,929 shares of company stock worth $3,348,484 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $122.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.24 and a twelve month high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

