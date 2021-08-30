Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Trims Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 3.5% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 792.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. lifted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.71. 3,903,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,889,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.02. The firm has a market cap of $110.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.