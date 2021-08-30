Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.28. 5,493,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,203,569. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.74.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

