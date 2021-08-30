Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Decreases Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT cut its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the quarter. The Williams Companies makes up 1.7% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.61. 8,325,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,772,226. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

