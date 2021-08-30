Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,500 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $116,408,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $120,666,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $91,557,000. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 82.1% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,271,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,568,000 after purchasing an additional 573,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $22,808,000.

BATS USMV traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $77.74. 1,402,334 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.60. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

