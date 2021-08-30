Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $20,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,077,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,658 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,874,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 863.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 341,304 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,398.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 234,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $12,494,000.

SPLV traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.04. The company had a trading volume of 161,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,960. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.66. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $64.68.

