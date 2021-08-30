Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Makes New $208,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.87. The stock had a trading volume of 89,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,168. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.02. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

