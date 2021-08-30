ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Position Increased by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 74.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.77. The stock had a trading volume of 116,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,071,538. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.05. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.