Arizona State Retirement System Sells 992 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 16,568 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $779,027.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $28,471,342.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 679,760 shares in the company, valued at $29,039,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,036,001 shares of company stock worth $44,437,128. 25.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPRX opened at $39.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.53. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

A number of research firms have commented on RPRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

