Arizona State Retirement System Sells 96 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XLRN. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth about $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth about $121,000. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $129.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.30. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 0.36. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $7,326,768.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

