Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,144 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 10.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 178.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $120.66 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 93.81%.

FRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

