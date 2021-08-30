Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,917 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Encompass Health by 10.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 4.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,563,000 after acquiring an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on EHC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

EHC stock opened at $77.54 on Monday. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $60.44 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

