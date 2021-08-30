Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $708,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,841 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,701,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,215,000 after acquiring an additional 96,582 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,375,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,477,000 after acquiring an additional 274,770 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,070,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,769,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,221,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,756,000 after acquiring an additional 531,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VOYA opened at $65.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.65. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $70.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

