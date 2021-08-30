Arizona State Retirement System Buys 7,954 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,763,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,521,000 after buying an additional 387,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Scientific Games by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,848,000 after buying an additional 82,069 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Scientific Games by 1,573.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,337,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,994,000 after buying an additional 2,197,518 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Scientific Games by 16.2% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,255,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,865,000 after buying an additional 315,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Scientific Games by 104.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,564,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,245,000 after buying an additional 799,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

NASDAQ SGMS opened at $74.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.43 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.09. Scientific Games Co. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $80.81.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.15) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SGMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Article: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.