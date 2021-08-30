Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Position Boosted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 4.3% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 2.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 1.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ares Management news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 5,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARES opened at $75.11 on Monday. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $75.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.61.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. Analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

ARES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

