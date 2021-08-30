Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Receives $92.85 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.85.

ARNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $48,190.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,914.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,510. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARNA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARNA traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $51.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,979. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

