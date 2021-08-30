Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.19). Arcimoto posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.47). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 698.71% and a negative return on equity of 42.63%.

FUV has been the topic of several research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ FUV opened at $11.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.74. Arcimoto has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.23 million, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 2.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUV. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Arcimoto by 1,980.0% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Arcimoto by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Arcimoto by 25.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

