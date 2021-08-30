Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Short Interest Down 28.8% in August

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the July 29th total of 5,310,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.21. 12,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,385. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $69.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.95.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Amundi acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,312,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,332 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 359.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,365,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,281,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,387 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,146,000 after purchasing an additional 580,164 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

