Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Applied Optoelectronics posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 20.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $198.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 18.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 22.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.