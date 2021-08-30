Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.0% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. H&H International Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after buying an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after buying an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,041.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $747,396,000 after buying an additional 5,582,423 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 265.5% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,935,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $949,846,000 after buying an additional 5,037,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 12,115.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,560,000 after buying an additional 3,581,194 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $148.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $151.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

