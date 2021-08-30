Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lowered by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,938 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.3% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $148.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $151.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

