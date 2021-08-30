Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Cut to “Hold” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.
Appen stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. Appen has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16.
Appen Company Profile
Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Appen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.