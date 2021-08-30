Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Cut to “Hold” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

Appen stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. Appen has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16.

Get Appen alerts:

Appen Company Profile

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Relevance and Speech and Image.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Appen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.