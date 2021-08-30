Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.21.

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NLY traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.69. 8,052,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,375,837. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.