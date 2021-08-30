Andover Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOVTF) Short Interest Update

Andover Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOVTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 156,400 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the July 29th total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

AOVTF opened at $0.00 on Monday. Andover Mining has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07.

Get Andover Mining alerts:

Andover Mining Company Profile

Andover Mining Corp., a development stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in Alaska and Utah, the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, gold, and volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Sun property located in the Ambler Mineral Belt of Alaska; and interests in approximately 18,000 acres of patented and unpatented mining property in the Tintic Mining Districts in Utah County and Juab County, Utah, USA.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Andover Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andover Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.