Analyzing Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) and S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA)

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) and S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Hancock Whitney pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. S&T Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Hancock Whitney pays out -144.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. S&T Bancorp pays out 62.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hancock Whitney has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and S&T Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

65.9% of Hancock Whitney shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of S&T Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Hancock Whitney shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of S&T Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hancock Whitney and S&T Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Whitney $1.38 billion 2.93 -$45.17 million ($0.75) -62.21 S&T Bancorp $380.18 million 3.15 $21.04 million $1.78 17.12

S&T Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hancock Whitney. Hancock Whitney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than S&T Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hancock Whitney and S&T Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Whitney 0 0 3 1 3.25 S&T Bancorp 0 4 1 0 2.20

Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus price target of $37.25, suggesting a potential downside of 20.17%. S&T Bancorp has a consensus price target of $29.82, suggesting a potential downside of 2.14%. Given S&T Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe S&T Bancorp is more favorable than Hancock Whitney.

Risk and Volatility

Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, S&T Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hancock Whitney and S&T Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Whitney 27.84% 11.39% 1.15% S&T Bancorp 27.83% 8.69% 1.09%

Summary

Hancock Whitney beats S&T Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Gulfport, MS.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits. It also manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions through its registered investment advisor. The company was founded on March 17, 1983 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

