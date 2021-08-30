Analysts Set WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target at $56.82

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.82.

A number of analysts recently commented on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of WRK stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.51. The company had a trading volume of 22,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,833. WestRock has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.5% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 30.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 75,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

