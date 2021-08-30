Analysts Set Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target at $203.88

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone cut Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $2,641,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $435,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.9% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 306,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,935,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.52. 2,859,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,339,396. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.06. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

