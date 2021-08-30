Analysts Set Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) PT at $29.38

Shares of Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Get Project Angel Parent alerts:

Shares of Project Angel Parent stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $25.60. 5,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,227. Project Angel Parent has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $26.84.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Project Angel Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Project Angel Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.