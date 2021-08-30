Analysts Set Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Target Price at $211.00

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $3,551,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $3,228,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $703,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSGS traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.00. The stock had a trading volume of 291,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,819. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1 year low of $140.15 and a 1 year high of $207.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.88.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1998.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

