Analysts Set M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Price Target at $68.50

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

MDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $487,693.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,524.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,076 shares of company stock worth $933,681. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 1,955.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M.D.C. stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.19. The company had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 7.56. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.44.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

