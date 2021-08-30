Analysts Set Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Target Price at $110.93

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.93.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.
In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
CZR opened at $104.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 3.20. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.20.
Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
