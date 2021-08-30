Analysts Set Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Target Price at $110.93

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.93.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,042,000 after purchasing an additional 20,858 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,233,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

CZR opened at $104.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 3.20. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

