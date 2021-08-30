Analysts Set Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target at $6.00

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIREF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.55 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.
OTCMKTS BIREF traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $4.29. 135,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,368. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31.
Birchcliff Energy Company Profile
Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.
Read More: Coverage Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.