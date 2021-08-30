Analysts Set Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target at $6.00

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIREF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.55 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS BIREF traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $4.29. 135,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,368. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.64 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 5.22%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

