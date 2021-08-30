Analysts Expect SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.56 Million

Brokerages forecast that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) will report $47.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SEMrush’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.70 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full-year sales of $183.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $182.60 million to $184.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $232.90 million, with estimates ranging from $230.40 million to $236.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SEMrush.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SEMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

In related news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $334,682.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 17,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $382,110.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,171 shares of company stock worth $2,274,286 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in SEMrush in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,360,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SEMrush in the second quarter worth $34,593,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter valued at $13,116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 803.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after acquiring an additional 803,309 shares during the period. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter valued at about $18,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.10. SEMrush has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $26.69.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

