Analysts Expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to Post $0.29 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Lumber Liquidators posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $301.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.40 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LL shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

NYSE LL traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.72. 273,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,684. The company has a market capitalization of $602.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.97. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $35.10.

In related news, Director Douglas T. Moore sold 10,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $221,151.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 5,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $99,905.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 125,708 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 331,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 156,323 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 94,737.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 456.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 48,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,736,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,839,000 after acquiring an additional 241,673 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

