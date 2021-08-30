Analysts Expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Billion

Analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will report $1.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06 billion. Hasbro reported sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year sales of $6.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.22.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.45. The company had a trading volume of 366,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,674. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.81. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $104.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,981.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. FMR LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,410,000 after buying an additional 36,928 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

