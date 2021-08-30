Analysts Expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will report sales of $80.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.39 million. Concrete Pumping reported sales of $77.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year sales of $310.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $309.70 million to $311.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $325.99 million, with estimates ranging from $314.78 million to $332.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Concrete Pumping.

A number of analysts recently commented on BBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter worth $9,134,000. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,732,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,401,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 925,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1,220.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 655,522 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,030,000. Institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.56 million, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.22.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

