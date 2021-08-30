Analysts Expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) to announce sales of $41.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.60 million and the lowest is $41.38 million. ChannelAdvisor posted sales of $35.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year sales of $165.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $165.10 million to $166.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $180.54 million, with estimates ranging from $178.30 million to $182.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 792.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,224,000 after buying an additional 988,726 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter worth $7,254,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter worth $6,866,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 19.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,353,000 after buying an additional 263,065 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 46.1% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 648,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,891,000 after buying an additional 204,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECOM traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.61. 212,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,649. ChannelAdvisor has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $28.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.82. The stock has a market cap of $763.95 million, a P/E ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.83.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

