Analysts Expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.40 Million

Brokerages predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) will post $7.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $9.80 million. C4 Therapeutics reported sales of $8.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $29.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.20 million to $31.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $33.23 million, with estimates ranging from $29.70 million to $40.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCCC. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.78. 3,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,707. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. C4 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of -7.13.

In other news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $569,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $28,078.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,011.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,462 shares of company stock worth $2,735,652 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

