Analysts Expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.52 Billion

Equities research analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to announce sales of $9.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.67 billion. American Airlines Group reported sales of $3.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $30.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.52 billion to $31.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $42.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.58 billion to $46.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.51. 1,417,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,561,910. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.78.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.